The U.S. Air Force is launching an effort to develop the next generation of its Air Operations Center (AOC) Weapons System, according to a program announcement posted on Sam.gov on Feb. 18.

The effort will begin with market research to identify and explore cutting-edge technologies and innovative approaches to modernization, according to the announcement. The service’s software factory, Kessel Run, will lead the market research initiative.

The AOC is the senior command and control element for the Joint Force Air Component Commander, which is responsible for planning, executing, and assessing joint air, space, and cyberspace operations. It enables commanders to make rapid, informed decisions in complex and dynamic environments and is a critical component of national defense, according to the announcement.

The current sustainment and modernization contract for the AOC was awarded to SAIC in August 2022 – a $319 million effort to provide AOCs around the globe with a reliable, secure and modernized mission system to plan and conduct air operations.

According to the announcement, the Air Force intends to build on those efforts while identifying new and emerging technologies to further enhance AOC capabilities.

Specifically, the service seeks solutions that would allow:

Integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning to accelerate decision-making

enhanced data fusion and visualization from disparate sources

advanced cybersecurity measures to address emerging threats

cloud-native architectures to increase agility, scalability, and resilience

The service also seeks solutions that would address an evolving cyber threat landscape and the challenge of integrating legacy systems with modern technologies.

The effort will begin with a request for information, which the service expects to release before the end of February 2026. The service expects to conduct initial industry engagement and feedback in March 2026. A draft request for proposals is expected in August 2026, with industry engagement on the draft in September 2026. The final request for proposals is scheduled for release in November 2026, with a target contract award in June 2027.