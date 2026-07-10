The White House Council on Environmental Quality (CEQ) selected a group of private-sector technology solutions to be showcased at the inaugural Permitting Innovators Expo on July 31.

The selected innovators will demonstrate technologies that could accelerate federal environmental review and permitting to federal agencies and industry leaders in the Washington, D.C., area, according to a July 9 press release from the White House.

CEQ said the technologies were chosen for their potential to address priority gaps identified in the administration’s Permitting Technology Action Plan, which serves as the roadmap for modernizing federal permitting systems.

“The selected technology solutions represent a range of approaches to improving federal permitting, including tools that support document analysis, workflow management, data access and integration, and routine task automation,” the White House said.

The selected teams participating in the expo include Accenture Federal Services, Adobe, Deloitte Consulting, Microsoft, Salesforce, ServiceNow, and more.

The White House first announced the Permitting Innovators program in April and opened applications for the Permitting Innovators Expo.

Solutions from the expo will be highlighted in the Permitting Innovators Solutions Catalog, which the White House said will be shared with federal agencies and “the broader environmental review and permitting community” later this year.

In April 2025, President Donald Trump created the Permitting Innovation Center with a presidential memorandum directing the CEQ to “apply modern technologies” to environmental review and permitting processes.

Those interested in attending the July 31 expo may submit an interest form.