The White House does not plan to issue a final report assessing the performance of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), including its governmentwide cost-cutting efforts, despite bipartisan calls from lawmakers for an accounting of the temporary initiative before it ends.

During a June 30 House Appropriations Financial Services and General Government Subcommittee hearing, lawmakers from both parties pressed Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Director Russell Vought about whether Congress would receive documentation detailing DOGE’s accomplishments, spending reductions, or operating costs before the initiative expires on July 4.

Chairman Dave Joyce, R-Ohio, noted that the White House’s proposed fiscal year (FY) 2027 budget appeared to show DOGE had been “pretty much eliminated” and asked whether the administration planned to provide a final accounting of its work.

Rep. Steny Hoyer, D-Md., specifically questioned DOGE’s reductions to the federal civilian workforce, noting that some agencies are now seeking to rehire employees.

“The chainsaw apparently went a little too deep,” Hoyer said.

But Vought told lawmakers the administration has “no plans to do a closing DOGE report.”

President Donald Trump established DOGE in a Jan. 20 executive order that reshaped the U.S. Digital Service into the U.S. DOGE Service and directed broad federal workforce reductions, spending reviews, and deregulatory actions. The executive order set a termination date of July 4, 2026.

Vought said the administration would continue to discuss DOGE’s work with lawmakers. He said many of its recommendations have already been incorporated into government funding decisions.

“I think [DOGE] made some really important strides. You all passed many of the reductions that – that DOGE found just through the normal appropriations process when you ended the year so much lower than the year before. We did some of that in the rescissions package. And so many of their – the fruits of their labor are sprinkled all across the government, but I’m always happy to work with you on what you feel like you need,” he said.

To date, the only public accounting of DOGE’s work is available through records posted on the agency’s website. According to DOGE.gov – last updated Jan. 1 – the initiative saved $215 billion through contract cancellations, lease cancellations, grant cancellations, regulatory savings, workforce reductions, and other changes.

The website says receipts currently posted represent only a subset of contract, grant, and lease cancellations, accounting for roughly 30% of total claimed savings.

It also states that “We are working to upload all of our receipts in a digestible and transparent manner consistent with applicable rules and regulations.”