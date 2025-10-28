Marc Berkowitz, President Trump’s nominee to serve as the next assistant secretary of defense for space policy, told senators today that his top priorities would include advancing the administration’s “Golden Dome for America” initiative.

Appearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee, Berkowitz described the Golden Dome as “a comprehensive, next-generation homeland missile defense” designed to protect the United States against ballistic, hypersonic, cruise, and other advanced aerial threats.

If confirmed, Berkowitz said he would expect to work “very closely and collaboratively” with Gen. Michael A. Guetlein, the director of the Golden Dome program, as well as other Pentagon components “involved in the sensors, space-based interceptors, and battle management, command, and control communities essential to network the system of systems that will comprise the homeland missile defense.”

The Golden Dome program stems from a Jan. 27 executive order issued by President Trump, which redefined U.S. missile defense policy to expand the homeland defense mission.

The order directed the Department of Defense (DOD) – which the Trump administration has rebranded as the Department of War – to develop what Trump called “a next-generation missile shield,” with the goal of operational capability by the end of his term.

“If confirmed, my top priorities would be to … enable creation and operation of the Golden Dome for America comprehensive homeland missile defense,” Berkowitz said in his responses to the committee’s advance policy questions.

Berkowitz previously served as assistant deputy undersecretary of defense for space policy and as a vice president for strategic planning at Lockheed Martin. During his confirmation hearing, Berkowitz added that a central objective of the Golden Dome effort would be strengthening the system’s “fusion and sense-making capabilities,” which he said, “will be essential to ensuring that we can engage and defeat any threats.”

One of the most pressing concerns surrounding the Golden Dome for America initiative is whether the massive missile defense system can be built on time and within budget. During questioning by Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., Berkowitz was pressed on how the program could stay on schedule and control costs.

Berkowitz emphasized that his prospective position would focus on policy rather than procurement, noting that acquisition decisions would fall outside his direct authority.

“I’m the nominee for a policy position, and so consequently I would not be involved in making acquisition decisions with respect to contracts,” he said.

Even so, Berkowitz signaled support for competitive contracting as a means to promote efficiency and innovation, suggesting that the program should not rely on any single vendor.

“I think we should incentivize all companies – traditional firms, new entrants, startups – to compete for contracts as part of the Golden Dome for America,” he said.

Updating DOD’s Space Strategy

In addition to Golden Dome, Berkowitz told senators he would prioritize updating the DOD’s 2020 Defense Space Strategy, which set the framework for countering threats from adversaries seeking to weaponize space.

He also signaled interest in reviewing the department’s multiple commercial space strategies – one each for the DOD, U.S. Space Force, and U.S. Space Command – to ensure they align with current missions.

“I think it is entirely appropriate to review and update the department’s commercial strategy,” Berkowitz said. “I would want to review them and ensure that they’re appropriate to today’s mission.”

There is no date yet on when the Senate Armed Services Committee is expected to vote on Berkowitz’s nomination.