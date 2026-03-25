President Donald Trump on Wednesday appointed 13 technology leaders to the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology (PCAST), selecting executives from the artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductor, crypto, and cloud sectors to help shape federal science and technology policy.

The new members include CEOs and co-founders of major technology companies, including AMD, Coinbase, Dell Technologies, Google, Meta, NVIDIA, and Oracle.

Appointees are Marc Andreessen, Sergey Brin, Safra Catz, Michael Dell, Jacob DeWitte, Fred Ehrsam, Larry Ellison, David Friedberg, Jensen Huang, John Martinis, Bob Mumgaard, Lisa Su, and Mark Zuckerberg.

Trump rechartered PCAST through an executive order on the first day of his second administration. Former President Franklin D. Roosevelt first created the council in 1933, though its structure and duties have changed over administrations. Former President George W. Bush defined its most current form in 2001 and has been rechartered by each successive president.

Last year, Trump said the council would have no more than 24 members and be co-chaired by White House Office of Science and Technology Policy Director Michael Kratsios and AI Czar David Sacks.

“PCAST will focus on the opportunities and challenges that emerging technologies present to the American worker and how to best ensure the U.S. continues to lead in the Golden Age of Innovation,” Kratsios said in a post to X.

Sacks added in a separate post that, “Thirteen of the world’s most accomplished leaders in science and technology will join us as this PCAST’s initial members. Together we will make policy recommendations to ensure that America leads – and wins – in artificial intelligence and other cutting-edge technologies.”

Trump’s executive order rechartering PCAST directed the council to meet regularly and gather information across a wide range of stakeholders, including universities, the private sector, and state and local governments.

The order also emphasized promoting “the American economy, the American worker, national and homeland security among other topics.” It additionally allowed PCAST to form subcommittees to obtain classified documents to “provide advice and analysis.”

The White House has not yet announced a timeline for the council’s first meeting or initial policy recommendations.