The Treasury Department is seeking industry input on commercially available user analytics software that could help the department better understand how people interact with its websites, web applications, and digital services.

In a request for information (RFI) published on July 6, the Treasury Department said it is looking for software that can enhance its ability “to understand, measure, and improve user interactions.”

“Treasury is interested in solutions that provide actionable insights into user behavior, customer journeys, content effectiveness, and overall digital experience performance,” the RFI says.

“Effective user analytics capabilities are critical to identifying user pain points, optimizing digital workflows, measuring the effectiveness of content and services, and supporting data-driven decision-making that improves service delivery to both the public and internal stakeholders,” it adds.

The department said it is open to a variety of commercial solutions and technical approaches.

Specifically, Treasury is interested in solutions that can support real-time and historical tracking of user sessions, events, and interactions. It also wants solutions that can track the user journey, provide custom dashboards and data visualization, and offer in-app user feedback collection.

Beyond technical capabilities, Treasury is requesting information on security, privacy, data governance, deployment models, licensing, pricing, scalability, and enterprise management.

The department said it is interested in software as a service, cloud-hosted, self-hosted, and hybrid deployment options. It also wants to know how vendors structure pricing based on factors such as traffic volumes, event counts, data retention, implementation services, and support.

Responses to the RFI are due by July 16 at 9 a.m.