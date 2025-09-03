Two senior officials at the Department of Defense (DOD) have departed their roles, marking another leadership shake-up at the Pentagon, a DOD official confirmed to MeriTalk today.

Ashley Manning, principal deputy assistant secretary of defense for cyber policy, and Jonathan Owen, acting deputy assistant secretary of defense for homeland defense integration and defense support to civil authorities, “have moved on from their positions at the Department of Defense,” the official said. “We are grateful for their service.”

It remains unclear when Manning and Owen stepped down, but as of this morning, both are listed as former employees on the DOD’s official website. There has been no formal announcement of who will succeed them in their respective roles.

Manning, who has held several posts within the Pentagon, assumed her leadership role in the DOD’s cyber policy office in 2024. The office itself was established following a directive in the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act. Manning’s responsibilities included developing and overseeing the implementation of cyber policy and strategy in alignment with national security goals.

Previously, she served as acting deputy assistant secretary of defense and principal director for the Middle East and for plans and posture in the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Policy.

Owen, a Marine Corps veteran and former State Department official, served as the acting deputy assistant secretary of defense for homeland defense integration and defense support to civil authorities. In this role, he drew on a diverse background that included leadership experience in the private sector, civilian service in the U.S. government, and military service as a U.S. Marine.

Previously, Owen worked in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence while on detail from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, where he held key roles focused on operational planning, readiness, and continuity.

There is no information yet on where either official will head next.