Quantum computing is poised to transform industries, including how government agencies operate, but its arrival will bring both exciting possibilities and significant challenges – particularly in cybersecurity. As agencies brace for the potential risks posed by quantum-enabled threats, they must also prepare for disruptions from other emerging technologies on the horizon.

In a recent interview with MeriTalk, Elizabeth Iwasawa, director of quantum technologies at Leidos, underscored the importance of resilience, agility, and adaptability in navigating this rapidly evolving technological landscape, ensuring that agencies are prepared not only for quantum computing but also for whatever disruptive force may come next.

MeriTalk: Can you give us a quick overview of the relationship between quantum computing and post-quantum cryptography?

Elizabeth Iwasawa: Quantum computing represents a major shift in how we think of secure encryption. Today’s cryptography that makes our data and communications private is based on a currently too-hard-to-solve mathematical approach; quantum computers can solve that math much more quickly and have the potential to unlock our data.

New types of cryptographic algorithms need to be designed with the capabilities of both quantum and classical computers in mind and be difficult for both to solve; this is post-quantum cryptography.

Even though we may not see cryptographically relevant quantum computers for 10 years or more, it’s crucial to start preparing for the eventuality of quantum computing. History shows that infrastructure overhauls, like the global migration to the RSA algorithm which took 20-30 years, an increase in global competition, and a dynamic threat environment means we can’t afford to wait.

MeriTalk: How will quantum technologies beyond computing advance capabilities in communications, sensing, battlefield systems, or other areas?

Iwasawa: This question is near and dear to my heart, because it’s so easy to jump into the hype machine where quantum is going to do everything better, harder, faster, stronger, and smaller. It will revolutionize quite a few things – but they tend to be very specific. For example, while quantum technologies hold incredible potential in communications and sensing, there are non-trivial challenges in actually using that potential.

One key feature of quantum systems is their sensitivity to environmental factors, which can be a challenge – but also an advantage. For example, these systems can add a layer of security to communications. Because the physical medium that you’re using to transmit data can be affected by its environment, you can see if there is a malicious actor on your line, for instance.

Quantum sensors could replace several large, cumbersome sensors with a single, compact device, offering precise detection in applications like battlefield systems while reducing the physical footprint. The support infrastructure for these sensors is still too large for common platforms – and the sensors themselves are easily disrupted by the platforms that deploy them. At Leidos, we’re focused on addressing the challenges of environmental sensitivity and support infrastructure to make quantum systems deployable.

MeriTalk: How can government organizations prepare for quantum computing capabilities and post-quantum cryptography?

Iwasawa: Preparing for quantum computing and post-quantum cryptography is a huge lift. It requires much more than just adopting new cryptographic algorithms. A key requirement is an intelligent inventory system that identifies cryptographic systems, detects software vulnerabilities, and analyzes network device interactions without requiring huge amounts of manpower. Given the size of the test, prioritizing the protection of critical assets is essential.

This isn’t just a quantum problem – it’s about making cryptographic systems and networks more resilient, so they can be updated as needed. Enhanced crypto agility allows agencies to anticipate future changes, maintain pace with quantum and artificial intelligence (AI) advancements, and align with zero trust principles, ensuring continuous verification and security across the network.

MeriTalk: How can partners help agencies as they transition to a post-quantum reality?

Iwasawa: As agencies transition to a post-quantum world, partners can help agencies with the inventory process. It’s hard to fix what cannot be identified, so AI and automation tools are essential for quickly pinpointing vulnerabilities and prioritizing which systems, networks, and capabilities to address first according to each agencies’ needs. There’s also significant interest in using GenAI for code replacement and reprogramming. With government budgets that are often less flexible and dynamic, it’s all about helping agencies safely use automation to help prioritize and meet their specific needs.

A key focus for Leidos is helping agencies understand the impact to their systems. How does the codebase need to change to adapt to these new algorithms? How will the network respond? What are the implications? What legacy systems cannot be migrated? This involves moving toward a crypto-agile mindset, ensuring that systems remain flexible enough to be updated as new technologies emerge. As agencies start to migrate to new algorithms, that engineering practice needs to be in place early.

MeriTalk: What advice do you have for agencies as they prepare for and respond to quantum computing threats while transitioning to post-quantum cryptographic systems?

Iwasawa: With new supercomputers and advanced technologies on the horizon, the next threat could come from anywhere, not just quantum computing. And as our ecosystems grow more complex with more and more devices online, manually overhauling all systems isn’t sustainable. After addressing vulnerabilities, agencies must ensure their systems remain adaptable to evolving risks and technological shifts – whether from quantum computing, AI, or other disruptive capabilities.

Agencies need to invest in infrastructure that is designed for flexibility, resilience, and long-term evolution. The best advice is to start preparing early, because the work needed to stay ahead of these developments is ongoing and will take time.