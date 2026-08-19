The Social Security Administration (SSA) is looking at how to better leverage artificial intelligence (AI) and agentic AI capabilities, and the agency wants input as it develops an enterprise AI strategy.

In an Aug. 14 request for information (RFI), SSA said it “welcomes input on any relevant topic,” but it has particular interest in five areas. Those include:

Pipeline – sourcing and prioritizing AI opportunities

Talent – building internal AI capacity

Infrastructure – enterprise architecture

Training – enablement and adoption

Governance – trust and accountability

“SSA is attempting to accelerate its building of a coordinated, agency-wide approach to AI. SSA’s approach will align with broader federal AI policy and build on lessons learned from other agencies and the private sector,” the RFI says. “This RFI is one input among several informing that strategy.”

SSA said it welcomes responses that contain a recommended approach or model, relevant case studies or examples, high-level implementation considerations, or a rough cost or resource estimate.

In June, SSA Chief AI Officer Brian Peltier said the agency is preparing to expand mission use of agentic AI as AI capabilities mature.

“We’re on the cusp of really changing the way we operate, how we work, and how we service our customers,” Peltier said.

Notably, the agency published an enterprise AI strategy, prepared by Peltier, in September 2025. However, that strategy did not mention agentic AI.

Responses to the RFI are due by 5 p.m. on Sept. 28.