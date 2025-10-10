Kirsten Davies, President Donald Trump’s nominee to be the next chief information officer (CIO) for the Pentagon, is one step closer to gaining the title after the Senate Armed Services Committee on Thursday favorably advanced her nomination.

Her name now appears on the Senate executive calendar for full chamber consideration, according to a notice on Congress.gov.

If confirmed, Davies would serve as the Pentagon’s top IT official, acting as the principal advisor to the secretary and deputy secretary of defense on information technology. She would also oversee efforts across the department that pertain to cybersecurity, communications, and information systems.

During her nomination hearing last month, Davies pledged to prioritize IT modernization aligned with military readiness and to expand public-private partnerships to “catalyze cyber deterrence.”

“Great change is needed in this time and in this hour,” Davies told lawmakers, pointing to sluggish procurement, aging legacy systems, and limited access for tech startups. She warned that the Pentagon faces persistent cyber threats and lacks adequate deterrence.

Davies, however, did not elaborate on the specific “great changes” she envisions for the CIO’s office.

She did voice strong support for the Software Fast Track (SWFT) program, introduced by acting CIO Katie Arrington, which seeks to automate and accelerate the authority-to-operate process.

Davies also committed to reusing security assessments, phasing out redundant contracts, and consolidating medium-risk acquisitions into broader enterprise vehicles. She emphasized the importance of adopting commercial technologies by default and expanding IT-as-a-service procurement to improve innovation and resilience.

Her confirmation now awaits a vote by the full Senate.