A group of Democratic senators has introduced a new bill that aims to protect Americans’ privacy by requiring an audit of Federal agency computer systems and networks accessed by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Sens. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., introduced the Pick Up After Your DOGE Act on July 30.

The senators said in a press release that the introduction of the bill comes after DOGE employees “with little training and few qualifications” gained access to sensitive data and systems at several Federal agencies.

“The DOGE-boys have weaseled their way into Americans’ most sensitive data systems, claiming to hunt ‘waste, fraud, and abuse,’ while actually creating waste, fraud, and abuse. They’re destroying Americans’ trust in once-reliable government systems and could be hawking your stolen data to their friends in Big Tech and AI,” said Sen. Whitehouse.

“The Pick Up After Your DOGE Act protects seniors and all Americans by fixing any bugs or backdoors that DOGE may have purposefully or negligently created in Social Security, Medicare, and other highly sensitive government data systems,” he added.

Specifically, the legislation would task the Government Accountability Office (GAO) with conducting a comprehensive audit of Federal agency systems and networks accessed by DOGE “to identify security vulnerabilities or bugs in software installed, created, or modified by DOGE teams.”

The bill instructs GAO to start with the Social Security Administration, the Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the Department of the Treasury, and the IRS.

The legislation would require Federal agencies to fix any vulnerabilities or bugs identified in the report within 90 days.

“Letting unvetted Elon Musk goons poke holes in the most sensitive government systems is a disaster for Americans’ privacy and our national security. It could take years to undo the damage and hold DOGE officials fully accountable for any violations of federal law,” Sen. Wyden said.

“I’m glad to work with Senator Whitehouse on this bill to jumpstart the massive cleanup effort required to root out the damage DOGE has inflicted and shore up these systems,” he added.

Separately, Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., sent a letter on Aug. 1 to Small Business Administration (SBA) Administrator Kelly Loeffler demanding answers on the collection of private user data by DOGE.

“Recent reporting suggests that my worst fears about the collection and nefarious repurposing of Americans’ private, personal information by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) have been realized,” Sen. Markey wrote.

“Under your watch, unvetted DOGE employees with no background in data security protocols appear not only to have gained access to the Small Business Administration’s (SBA) information systems but used that access to infiltrate the National Finance Center (NFC), which holds personally identifiable information (PII) collected from several federal agencies,” he continued. “Yet you have shown no concern about this undermining of security protocols established by decades-old laws.”

The senator wants a response by Aug. 8 to several questions, including what DOGE did with the sensitive information collected from SBA, as well as what data privacy and protection training DOGE staffers at SBA undergo.