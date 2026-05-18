Adapt in Action Washington D.C., a one-day cybersecurity event organized by Axonius, is bringing together top federal, state, local, and enterprise technology leaders on June 9 in Washington to explore how organizations can turn better cyber visibility into measurable action.

Axonius – a cybersecurity asset management and attack surface management platform provider – is hosting the event at Union Station from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. EDT, featuring a networking breakfast to kick things off and concluding with a reception.

Attendees will be treated to keynote presentations, technical briefings, customer case studies, and breakout sessions focused on current cybersecurity and risk management challenges.

Leading off the blue-chip speaker list will be Nick Andersen, acting director at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), who will share a mission-first view of what core mission means in practice, and why you cannot defend what you cannot see.

The CISA chief will connect the most urgent challenges facing federal cyber defenders – countering nation-state threats, sustaining readiness under resource constraints, and reducing supply chain risk – to a single operational truth: knowing what is on your network. Attendees will leave with a clearer view of which capabilities most directly reduce risk and build resilience.

Attendees also will hear the latest from David DiEugenio, chief information officer at the Marine Corps Recruiting Command (pending approval), and Col. Ric Becker, who is G-6 and chief data officer at the U.S. Army Intelligence Security Command.

Officials with Axonius – including Joe Diamond, Jared Vichengrad, Brian Meyer, Bob Skinner, Dave Klein, and David Morgan – also will be addressing the event.

The program is purpose-built for federal agencies, state, local, and education organizations, and enterprise security, IT, and risk leaders who need to move beyond “static compliance, fragmented tools, and manual reporting” to gain the visibility and context required to manage cyber risk at scale.

Sessions will address topics including artificial intelligence for continuous monitoring and continuous authorization, zero trust and data-centric security, CISA Binding Operational Directive 26-02, Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification, Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation, and Federal Information Security Modernization Act compliance.

Attendees will also get product roadmap updates and demonstrations of how Axonius uses automation and enforcement to help organizations identify, prioritize, and remediate risk across IT, cloud, and cyber-physical environments.

Customer presentations are expected to show how security teams have used the Axonius platform to move from what organizers describe as “drowning in data to driving intelligent action.”

The event is intended for security leaders, security and IT managers, IT professionals, and compliance and risk officers, particularly those responsible for managing cyber risk, meeting regulatory requirements, or advancing zero trust initiatives.

Registration is complimentary, and attendees can earn continuing professional education credits. Participants will leave with the clarity, alignment, and confidence needed to better protect mission-critical systems and enterprise operations in an increasingly complex threat environment.

Check out the entire lineup, and we’ll see you on June 9!