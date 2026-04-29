Rep. Delia Ramirez, D-Ill., is taking over as the top Democrat on the House Homeland Security Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Protection Subcommittee following the resignation of Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif.

Swalwell announced his resignation from Congress earlier this month amid multiple allegations of sexual misconduct and assault. Ramirez was confirmed to the top Democratic post on the cybersecurity subcommittee on Tuesday.

Ramirez has represented Illinois’ third congressional district since 2023. She’s been the vice ranking member of the House Homeland Security Committee since 2023.

In her new post, Ramirez will be responsible for leading the Democratic bloc in its oversight of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and other Department of Homeland Security (DHS) components focused on the nation’s cyber defenses.

In a statement, Ramirez said that she aims to tighten up national security concerns related to emerging technologies, data privacy, and cybersecurity.

Under the Trump administration, she said, “it’s clear that the security of our communities’ information, federal networks, and critical infrastructure have not been priorities. Between the security failures of DOGE [Department of Government Efficiency], the abuses of immigrant families’ data, and the decimation of CISA’s workforce and resources, Republicans have demonstrated a lack of interest in safeguarding our nation’s cybersecurity and our residents’ civil rights and privacy.”

“It is more critical than ever that we assert our Congressional authority and disrupt the blatant corruption making us all less safe,” Ramirez continued, adding that she’s “ready to roll up my sleeves and get to work to protect our data, rights and privacy, defend CISA’s mission, and dismantle DHS.”

Currently, DHS has been shut down for more than 70 days in a standoff between Republicans and Democrats over funding for DHS’s immigration enforcement operations. CISA, a DHS component, has also been shuttered except for its critical functions.