

As AI becomes part of federal workflows, applications, and mission systems, agencies need a security operating model that can adjust as quickly as the technology and its uses evolve. Models change, data connections expand, and agents may perform thousands of actions in the time it takes a person to complete one. Agencies therefore need to complement formal authorization with continuous evidence and live enforcement.

In this podcast, Anish Patel, head of federal at Cloudflare, will discuss how agencies can progress from point-in-time approvals toward continuous, risk-informed AI security. The discussion will explore how agencies can adjust oversight as AI systems, permissions, and risks change, and how security, technology, data, and mission teams can support the new security operating model together. Patel will also discuss how consistent visibility and policy enforcement can help agencies accelerate appropriate uses of AI while strengthening accountability and resilience.