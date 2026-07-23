

The next phase of zero trust modernization requires agencies to think beyond a single network, environment, or use case. Enterprise users, cloud applications, tactical operations, IoT devices, OT systems, and physical security infrastructure are all part of the mission fabric, and all require secure, resilient connectivity. In this episode of MeriTalking, Gail Emery sits down with Rodney Butcher, account manager at ThunderCat Technology, and John McDonald, vice president for federal sales at Versa Networks to explore how agencies can extend zero trust and modern network security across enterprise, tactical, and operational environments.