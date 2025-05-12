The Department of Defense (DoD) is implementing an initial set of product and service codes (PSCs) for a new pilot program aimed at streamlining access to on-demand capabilities such as software, hardware, data, and services.

In a May 1 memo, the Defense Pricing, Contracting, and Acquisition Policy (DPCAP) directorate announced plans to launch the “Anything-as-a-Service” pilot program establishing an initial set of PSCs for Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Data-as-a-Service (DaaS), and Space-as-a-Service.

The “Anything-as-a-Service” pilot program – mandated by Congress in the fiscal year (FY) 2024 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) – is intended to test the viability of consumption-based solutions to meet a broad range of defense requirements, designed to enable real-time access to capabilities, as well as rapid integration of new technologies.

The program seeks to establish a flexible service delivery model in which DoD can obtain technology-enabled capabilities – using any mix of software, hardware, data, and services. These offerings are intended to be scalable, on-demand, and more cost-effective than traditional procurement methods by shifting to fixed-price, usage-based billing.

The memo details that the initial SaaS PSCs include areas such as business applications, compute services, help desk support, and cybersecurity, among others. DaaS offerings include mobile device services, satellite communications, and scientific data analysis. Space-as-a-Service codes cover rentals of office buildings, conference spaces, and other administrative facilities.

The memo further explains that accepted contracts may qualify for exemptions from certain certified cost or pricing data and full and open competition rules. Moving forward, DPCAP also plans to consider proposals to add more PSCs to the pilot.

Contracting officers interested in participating must seek DPCAP approval, and if approved, are expected to enter into an agreement within 100 days’ notice.