Danielle Metz has resigned as the Office of the Secretary of Defense (OSD) chief information officer (CIO) and director of Information Management and Technology, effective Nov. 1, 2024, a Pentagon spokesperson confirmed to MeriTalk.

Metz is leaving the Department of Defense (DoD) to join the private sector to focus on policy and public-private partnerships.

“I deeply believe in the value of public service, and I have been honored to serve our great nation over the course of the nearly 20 years I have spent in various DoD roles. I also deeply believe in the value of continuous improvement, which should extend beyond our work to ensure we ourselves continue to grow and evolve,” Metz stated in a statement.

Metz has held various roles throughout her career in the department. Most recently, she stood up the OSD CIO role to strengthen the collective voice of OSD organizations and improve the OSD IT experience.

In this role, Metz established formal collaboration and governance mechanisms to increase transparency and draw out the voice of the customer. She also guided OSD transitions from legacy IT capabilities to integrated, enterprise solutions, and led the development of a five-year modernization roadmap focused on key desired business outcomes that are critical to achieving a modern OSD IT experience for all users.

Metz also served as the deputy DoD CIO for the Information Enterprise, where she led initiatives like the creation of a temporary collaboration platform during the COVID-19 pandemic and the transition to the permanent DoD365 cloud solution.

Additionally, she held leadership roles at the Defense Information Systems Agency and the Office of Science and Technology Policy in the Executive Office of the President.

“I look back on my DoD career with extreme fondness, and I am excited to try something new, push myself outside of my comfort zone, and apply my knowledge and expertise in a new environment,” Metz said.