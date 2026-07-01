The Department of Defense (DOD) and the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) have launched War Force, a new recruiting initiative to bring software engineering talent into the DOD.

According to the announcement, the initiative operates under OPM’s Tech Force program and is designed to recruit engineers from across the country for technical positions supporting DOD operational and mission requirements. Officials said the initial hiring campaign aims to attract hundreds of highly qualified applicants to help modernize the department’s technology capabilities.

“War Force is a call to action for patriotic forward-deployed engineers who want to serve their country and the warfighter,” Emil Michael, DOD chief technology officer, said in a statement. “Executing the key tenets of the War Department’s AI Acceleration Strategy and modernizing our enterprise demand the nation’s best talent to ensure American military technological dominance for generations to come.”

Under the Trump administration, the DOD has been rebranded as the Department of War.

The DOD is seeking software engineers with experience working across technical and mission teams to deploy and integrate advanced technologies, including frontier artificial intelligence, machine learning, automation, and data systems.

Candidates also should have experience designing, building, and maintaining software that supports operational missions.

Engineers hired through War Force will work at the unit level across the department to deliver technology capabilities for U.S. military operations.

OPM Director Scott Kupor said the initiative is intended to strengthen the government’s ability to recruit technical professionals for national security missions.

“War Force builds on the momentum of Tech Force by connecting outstanding engineers with opportunities to solve complex challenges alongside the War Department. We’re making it easier for top talent to serve their country through meaningful technical work,” Kupor said.

According to the USAJOBS posting, forward deployed engineers could earn between $125,776 and $197,200 annually. Appointments are for two years and may be extended to a maximum of four years.

Applicants must be U.S. citizens and eligible to obtain and maintain a Secret or Top Secret security clearance. Applications close July 10, 2026.