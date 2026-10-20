Department of Defense (DOD) Chief Information Officer (CIO) Kirsten Davies has appointed Jon Steinbach as strategic technical advisor to the CIO, adding a veteran national security and technology executive to her leadership team as the Pentagon works to modernize its digital infrastructure and expand enterprise IT capabilities.

The appointment, announced Oct. 16, comes as the department – rebranded as the Department of War by the Trump administration – seeks to accelerate technology delivery to military personnel. In his new role, Steinbach will advise Davies on emerging and next-generation technologies and issues involving national security, technology, and business.

“Maintaining our nation’s strategic edge requires a digital foundation that is as agile and resilient as the forces we deploy,” Steinbach said. “I am honored to join Honorable Davies and this exceptional team to help accelerate the Department’s digital modernization, expand our enterprise capabilities, and foster deeper collaboration with our partners across the Defense Industrial Base,” he added.

Steinbach brings more than 30 years of experience across the public and private sectors. Most recently, he served as CEO of VAR Technologies and founded StoneCreek LLC, where he advised technology companies, private equity investors, and executive leadership teams on growth strategy and market expansion.

Earlier in his career, Steinbach held positions at the CIA, U.S. Special Operations Command, and the Marine Corps.

Steinbach’s appointment follows several other leadership additions to the Pentagon CIO’s office this year.

In August, Davies announced the appointment of Sonu Shankar as principal deputy CIO, tasking him with advancing the department’s IT, cybersecurity, and digital modernization initiatives. In April, Davies also announced several staff changes to strengthen cybersecurity, accelerate modernization, and improve collaboration with the defense industrial base.