Paul Brubaker is now serving as executive director of the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), bringing extensive federal technology leadership experience to the agency responsible for protecting consumers from hazardous products.

In this role, Brubaker serves as the agency’s chief operating officer, according to a September press release. He will oversee the agency’s programmatic, operational, and administrative functions, manage the agency’s regulatory portfolio, and help lead CPSC’s efforts to identify and address hazards to consumers.

Brubaker brings nearly four decades of public- and private-sector experience in technology modernization, cybersecurity, data analytics, and federal management to the position.

“Paul is an extraordinarily accomplished executive who brings precisely the combination of government, technology, and private-sector experience that CPSC needs at this moment,” said Peter Feldman, CPSC acting chairman. “He understands the challenges facing agencies like ours and, more importantly, knows how to solve them.”

Before joining CPSC, Brubaker served as chief mission officer at private sector firm Commence, where he advised federal health agencies on integrating data, artificial intelligence, and clinical expertise to improve mission performance.

Brubaker previously held senior leadership positions at the departments of Energy, Defense, Transportation, and Veterans Affairs. At Transportation, he led the Research and Innovative Technology Administration.