NVIDIA Founder and CEO Jensen Huang announced on Tuesday that the company will build seven new supercomputers powered by artificial intelligence (AI) for the Department of Energy (DOE).

Speaking at the company’s GTC conference in Washington, D.C., Huang said that the supercomputers will “advance our nation’s science.”

“I have to shout out Secretary Chris Wright. He has brought so much energy to the DOE, a surge of energy, a surge of passion to make sure that America leads science again,” Huang said during his keynote address, adding, “Secretary Wright … wants the DOE to take this opportunity to supercharge themselves and make sure that the United States stays at the forefront of science.”

In addition to recognizing Wright, Huang also thanked President Donald Trump for his “pro-energy initiative” and understanding that the United States needs energy to win the AI race.

“Putting the weight of the nation behind pro-energy growth completely changed the game. If this didn’t happen, we could have been in a bad situation, and I want to thank President Trump for that,” Huang said.

The largest of the supercomputers, known as the Solstice system, will be built in collaboration with Oracle and contain 100,000 of NVIDIA’s Blackwell GPUs. Another system, known as Equinox, will include 10,000 NVIDIA Blackwell chips and be available in the first half of 2026.

The Solstice and Equinox supercomputers will be housed at the Argonne National Laboratory in Illinois. Other supercomputers to be located there include the Tara, Minerva, and Janus.

“Winning the AI race requires new and creative partnerships that will bring together the brightest minds and industries American technology and science has to offer,” Secretary Wright said in a press release. “The two Argonne systems and the collaboration between the Department of Energy, NVIDIA and Oracle represent a new common sense approach to computing partnerships. These systems will be a powerhouse for scientific and technological innovation.”

The other two supercomputers will be housed at the Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico. The lab selected the NVIDIA Vera Rubin platform and the NVIDIA Quantum-X800 InfiniBand networking fabric for its next-generation Mission and Vision supercomputers, which will be built by HPE.

“Our work with NVIDIA helps us remain at the forefront of innovation, driving discoveries to strengthen the resilience of our critical infrastructure,” Thom Mason, director of Los Alamos National Laboratory, said in a separate press release.

Huang noted during the keynote pregame that NVIDIA decided to hold the GTC conference in the nation’s capital so that President Trump could attend. However, he was unable to due to his visit to Malaysia, Japan, and South Korea.

After GTC, Huang will be flying to join the president in South Korea. In concluding his keynote address, Huang borrowed a line from President Trump by saying, “Thank you all for your service in making America great again.”