Legislation that would fund artificial intelligence scholarships, centers, and teaching resources to expand education and cyber workforce training was introduced Tuesday by Rep. Vince Fong, D-Calif.

Aiming to address the shortfall of cyber professionals within the United States – totaling more than 500,000 open positions according to the National Institute of Standards and Technology – Rep. Fong’s the National Science Foundation Artificial Intelligence Education Act of 2025 (NSF AI Education Act) would build “inclusive, future-ready talent pipelines for our nation’s critical industries.”

“As emerging technologies like AI reshape the global economy, it’s critical that rural communities, like those in California’s Central Valley, are empowered,” said Rep. Fong in a statement. “Our legislation increases access to the tools and training that students and workers across the country need to thrive in the 21st-century economy.”

Those tools would be provided through NSF scholarships awarded to undergraduate and graduate students studying AI, and would emphasize the education, manufacturing, and agriculture sectors. It would also create fellowships for students and faculty to receive AI-focused professional development across STEM fields.

Upwards of eight regional Centers of AI Excellence would additionally be established at community colleges and career and technical education institutions to promote best practices, support workforce training, and improve access to AI instruction in underserved and rural areas.

K-12 students would also receive support under the legislation through research and AI teaching resources developed by higher education institutions that would be funded by the technology.

“By expanding AI education through scholarships, fellowships, and regional Centers of Excellence at community colleges, we can lay the groundwork for long-term opportunity for the next generation to lead in a world of rapid innovation,” said Rep. Fong.

AI education has been a major priority under the Trump administration, which has garnered support from major technology companies and educational organizations to fund or supply resources and education for AI educators, students, and professionals.

What cyber and AI education looks like has also been changing, with bipartisan pushes to change education requirements to skills-based hiring for cyber professionals looking to join the federal government.

Reps. Andrea Salinas, D-Ore., and Brittany Pettersen, D-Colo., joined Rep. Fong in support of the NSF AI Education Act.

Rep. Salinas said that the legislation “would help people build the skills they need to participate in the emerging AI workforce, expand research on responsible uses of AI, and leverage community and technical colleges to ensure these opportunities are available to individuals from diverse backgrounds.”