Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao appointed Andrew Magliochetti as deputy assistant secretary of the Navy for the defense industrial base, the Department of the Navy announced Aug. 24.

Magliochetti will serve as the principal civilian adviser to the assistant secretary of the Navy for Research, Development, and Acquisition. He will oversee the strategic integration, health, and expansion of the department’s industrial supply chain to support naval readiness and modernization.

Magliochetti’s appointment comes two weeks after President Donald Trump issued an executive order to rebuild the U.S. Navy and America’s shipbuilding industrial base.

The order said a lack of capacity and competition among shipbuilders has resulted in large backlogs across six major Navy shipbuilding programs, while the commercial shipbuilding sector is not globally competitive.

“The Department of War shall restore both capacity and competition to the maritime industrial base as it expands our naval force structure. It will use proven, reliable, and affordable technologies and ship designs, as well as award contracts that enable purchases from foreign suppliers in the near term while simultaneously incentivizing investment in America’s shipbuilding industrial base,” the order reads.

Under the Trump administration, the DOD has been rebranded as the Department of War.

“To deter global adversaries and win in contested environments, our Navy-Marine Corps team must rely on a resilient industrial base,” Cao said. “The modernization of a lethal, combat-ready force and the development of our Golden Fleet depend on our ability to leverage cutting-edge technology and robust manufacturing.”

In his new role, Magliochetti is charged with driving the revitalization of the maritime industrial base, fostering supply chain resilience, and accelerating the transition of innovative technologies from the private sector to the naval fleet, according to the Navy’s announcement. He will lead initiatives to expand the domestic manufacturing ecosystem, mitigate supply chain vulnerabilities, and integrate dual-use commercial technologies to enhance the lethality of the Navy-Marine Corps team.

“An agile, secure industrial base is the cornerstone of our combat readiness.” Magliochetti said. “I am committed to accelerating the delivery of resilient supply chains and cutting-edge, dual-use technologies directly into the hands of our warfighters to ensure our Sailors and Marines are ready for any high-end fight.”

Before his appointment, Magliochetti served as director of the Department of the Navy’s Office of Small Business Programs, where he was the principal adviser to the secretary of the Navy on small-business matters. Nicole Perry assumed leadership of the Office of Small Business Programs, the department announced Aug. 21.