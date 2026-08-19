NASA is calling on U.S.-based collegiate teams to help envision the future of lunar exploration by developing technologies and operational concepts that could support sustained activity near the Moon’s South Pole.

The agency’s 2027 Revolutionary Aerospace Systems Concepts – Academic Linkage (RASC-AL) competition challenges student teams to develop original engineering concepts across four areas of lunar exploration. Interested teams must submit a non-binding notice of intent by Oct. 13, followed by proposals and accompanying videos by Feb. 24, 2027.

NASA plans to select up to 14 finalist teams, with each receiving $7,500 to support participation in the final phase of the competition. Finalists will present their concepts to NASA and industry experts at the 2027 RASC-AL Forum in Cocoa Beach, Fla., June 7-10, 2027.

The competition’s four themes are enabling extreme exploration, transit pathway construction, lunar resource exploration, and smart and resilient lunar habitat.

“This competition showcases the technical excellence and creativity of the next generation of explorers and innovators,” said Chris Jones, chief technologist for the Systems Analysis and Concepts Directorate at NASA’s Langley Research Center in Hampton, Va. “The concepts students develop through RASC-AL demonstrate exceptional talent and contribute to the body of work that advances NASA’s missions.”

NASA has held the RASC-AL competition annually since 2002, connecting universities with NASA and industry on aerospace research and development.

“By asking student innovators to design concepts for what our future on the Moon might look like, this competition accelerates the technology we need to explore the Moon and provides a development opportunity for future aerospace innovators and leaders,” said Gabe Merrill, acting cross-program integration lead for the Advanced Research and Technology Division in NASA’s Research and Technology Mission Directorate.

Teams that submit a notice of intent will be invited to an Oct. 27 Q&A session with NASA experts. Proposals must demonstrate innovative solutions backed by original engineering and analysis.

Finalist teams will further develop their concepts and produce a technical paper and poster ahead of the June forum. The top two overall teams will receive an additional monetary award and an invitation to present their concepts at an aerospace conference later in 2027.