NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman today outlined an accelerated strategy for lunar and Mars exploration, warning that the United States is in a “very real second space race” with China for strategic terrain at the Moon’s south pole.

“You are witnessing a very energized NASA, and we will need to be as we are in the midst of a very real second space race,” Isaacman said on Sept. 14 at the Air & Space Forces Association’s Air, Space & Cyber Conference in National Harbor, Md.

That effort begins with NASA’s Artemis campaign, which Isaacman said is rebuilding the capabilities needed for a sustained U.S. presence on the Moon and, ultimately, missions to Mars.

Artemis I completed an uncrewed flight around the Moon, while Artemis II marked the program’s first crewed mission.

Isaacman described Artemis II as a turning point that put the United States “back in the business of sending astronauts to the lunar environment.”

“It was a test mission in every respect – and it was a success,” Isaacman said, adding that the mission was “a shot in the arm for the workforce.”

NASA is assembling Artemis III in the Vehicle Assembly Building at Kennedy Space Center for a targeted 2027 launch. Beginning in early 2027, Isaacman said, uncrewed robotic landers will travel to the lunar south pole on a “near monthly cadence” to test surface power systems, crewed and autonomous mobility, positioning, navigation and timing capabilities, and technologies supporting future habitation modules.

He said NASA is “standardizing our rocket,” rebuilding institutional experience, and removing bureaucratic obstacles to avoid long gaps between missions.

Artemis represents NASA’s next step toward establishing a long-term human presence on the Moon by the mid-2030s, while demonstrating technologies needed for future deep-space exploration.

South pole becomes strategic focus

Central to that goal is establishing a lunar base at the Moon’s south pole, which Isaacman described as scarce strategic terrain because of its water ice, access to sunlight, and limited number of suitable locations. Those conditions make the area particularly useful for testing technologies needed for longer missions, Isaacman said.

“You look up [at] the moon – it’s a big moon, surface area of Africa. The south pole is more akin to Washington, D.C., and there’s only so many roads, so many good parking spots that you’re going to want to occupy,” he said.

He warned that China and Russia are targeting the same region, including plans to place a nuclear reactor there.

“[China] too seeks to build a moon base alongside the Russians and put a nuclear reactor right in one of the limited parking spots on the lunar south pole,” Isaacman said. “Success in this endeavor will be measured in months, not years.”

Isaacman argued that falling behind could have implications beyond exploration, including which countries set standards and attract international partners.

Isaacman said NASA ultimately views the lunar south pole as a proving ground for Mars, allowing astronauts to test spacesuits, habitation, life-support systems, mobility, and in-situ resource utilization just three days from Earth.

“This will be our proving ground for where we master the skills, for where we go next, which is Mars,” he said, adding that competition with China for a limited number of suitable sites adds urgency to securing access to that training environment.