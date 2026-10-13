Microsoft announced Oct. 13 that its Azure Enclave service is now generally available in both commercial Azure and Azure for U.S. Government, giving federal agencies and defense contractors a new option for deploying and managing isolated cloud environments for sensitive workloads.

However, Microsoft said accreditation efforts remain underway for Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program requirements, Department of Defense Impact Levels 4, 5, and 6, and intelligence community environments governed by Intelligence Community Directive 503.

According to Microsoft’s announcement, Azure Enclave provides managed infrastructure and predefined security architectures intended to reduce the work required to establish isolated environments for individual programs and workloads.

The service uses what Microsoft calls a community-and-enclave model.

“This model helps teams streamline planning, configuration, testing, and ongoing management,” according to Microsoft.

Communities provide shared network controls, while individual enclaves establish isolated boundaries around workloads. Agencies can apply common governance policies across multiple enclaves while controlling which users, applications, services, and data can connect.

The approach is designed to support government missions that require collaboration across organizational boundaries without giving participants unrestricted access to sensitive systems.

Microsoft said Azure Policy can govern communities and enclaves, while centralized logging and monitoring let security teams track access, configuration changes, and data flows. Organizations can also integrate Microsoft Sentinel or other security information and event management tools to support security monitoring and analysis.

The company emphasized that Azure Enclave does not replace existing security and compliance responsibilities. Customers remain responsible for configuring their environments, assessing applicable requirements, and ensuring their workloads meet necessary security obligations.

Azure Enclave supports workloads spanning multiple Azure subscriptions, allowing agencies and contractors to manage related environments under shared policies rather than developing separate security architectures for each deployment.

The service includes network segmentation, role-based access controls, managed connection paths, and approval workflows. Virtual networking infrastructure is isolated by default, and customers must explicitly configure and manage connections.

For Accenture Federal Services, Azure Enclave simplifies deploying applications and services across secure, isolated environments, improving efficiency while maintaining the controls customers require.

“This enables teams to spend less time managing infrastructure and more time focused on delivering outcomes for the mission,” said Justin Shirk, the joint and strategic defense lead at Accenture Federal Services.

The launch is aimed at organizations handling sensitive information, including federal agencies, defense industrial base contractors, national laboratories, and mission partners. But beyond federal agencies and defense contractors, Microsoft is positioning Azure Enclave for organizations in other regulated sectors, including healthcare, financial services, and research institutions.