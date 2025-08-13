Lynne Parker, the principal deputy director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP), said this week she is leaving OSTP and government service.

In a Monday evening LinkedIn post, Parker said that she was “passing the torch” and returning to retirement.

“In January, I returned to OSTP with one goal: help the Office hit the ground running in the Trump 47 Administration. Now, with strong momentum in place, I’m returning to retirement in my beloved Tennessee,” Parker wrote.

Parker highlighted achievements during her time at OSTP, including launching national initiatives in AI innovation and education, accelerating breakthroughs in drones, and championing a “gold standard” for science.

“Every achievement was made possible by the dedication, brilliance, and teamwork of those I’ve been privileged to serve alongside,” she said. “My part of the mission is complete – the torch is now in capable hands. Serving our country in this role has been one of the greatest honors of my life.”

Parker served in both the first Trump administration and the Biden administration. She announced her resignation in August 2022 after six years of public service, before returning in January of this year.

She previously served as the director of the National Artificial Intelligence Initiative Office within the White House, as well as the deputy CTO.

Parker’s departure comes the same week that Dean Ball, a former senior policy advisor on AI and emerging technology at OSTP, announced his departure. Ball joined OSTP in mid-April.

Ball, who played a large role in developing the White House’s recently released AI Action Plan, said he is rejoining the Foundation for American Innovation (FAI), where he will serve as a senior fellow focused on artificial intelligence policy.