Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., called on public administration leaders on Nov. 10 to make government service appealing to a new generation, contending that rebuilding the federal workforce after the Trump administration’s job cuts will require both stronger civil service protections and a fresh approach to how government operates.

“We got an opportunity to make public service cool again, and I think that’s what we have to do,” Kaine said at the National Academy of Public Administration’s 2026 National Conference in Washington, D.C.

Kaine said the workforce reductions – particularly those driven by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) – have damaged federal employees’ livelihoods, weakened the government’s ability to deliver services, and threatened to discourage younger Americans from pursuing careers in public service.

He characterized the workforce reductions as “a broader attack on the idea of public service.”

“We need to protect our federal workforce from arbitrary firings, from switching from civil servants to political appointees, where it’s really just about loyalty and firing somebody who’s disloyal rather than about expertise,” Kaine said.

He also emphasized the importance of preserving collective bargaining rights and maintaining a nonpartisan federal civil service.

Looking ahead, Kaine suggested that the 2028 presidential election could create an opportunity to renew interest in public service, much as previous presidential campaigns have inspired Americans to pursue government careers.

He encouraged public administration leaders to highlight innovations in state and local government and involve younger generations in rethinking how federal agencies and programs operate.

Kaine cautioned against simply restoring eliminated positions and programs without considering how government could work better.

“Damage that’s been done needs to be repaired,” Kaine said. “But we would make a mistake if we just repaired it without reimagining it.”