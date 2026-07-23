The House on July 22 passed its version of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for fiscal year (FY) 2027 by a largely party-line vote of 219-206, sending the annual defense policy bill to the Senate.

Six Democrats voted in favor of the bill: Reps. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, Don Davis, D-N.C., Jared Golden, D-Maine, Adam Gray, D-Calif., Vicente Gonzalez, D-Texas, and Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, D-Wash.

Seven Republicans voted against the measure: Reps. Josh Brecheen, R-Okla., Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., Elijah Crane, R-Ariz., Harriet Hageman, R-Wyo., Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., Chip Roy, R-Texas, and Thomas Massie, R-Ky.

The House bill would authorize $1.15 trillion for FY 2027, reflecting the administration’s discretionary defense budget request while excluding the administration’s proposed $350 billion in additional defense spending through budget reconciliation.

The legislation now moves to the Senate, where lawmakers must first pass their own version before the two chambers negotiate a final conference agreement. The House and Senate must then approve any compromise measure before it is sent to President Donald Trump for his signature.

While the House advanced its version of the annual defense policy bill, the Senate remains at an impasse.

The Senate has not begun floor consideration after a July 14 cloture vote on the motion to proceed failed, 50-46. Senate Democrats voted against beginning debate. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., cited concerns about President Trump’s military actions involving Iran and the bill’s overall funding level.

A motion to reconsider remains pending, but the Senate has not taken additional procedural action.

What is in the bill

Among its technology provisions, the legislation would establish an artificial intelligence (AI) incident and vulnerability reporting program to identify, track, analyze, and remediate AI-related issues stemming from the development, testing, procurement, deployment, and operation of AI systems across the Defense Department (DOD).

The measure also would require the defense secretary to establish a policy based on the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency’s Quantum Benchmarking Initiative to guide the development and acquisition of future DOD quantum computing systems.

Another provision would eliminate the Space Development Agency and the Space Rapid Capabilities Office, both of which Congress established as semi-independent organizations with special acquisition authorities. The legislation would instead designate an official reporting to the deputy defense secretary to oversee positioning, navigation, and timing acquisition programs across the military services.

The House also adopted an amendment to the NDAA that would formally rename the DOD as the Department of War, a title the Trump administration has used in rebranding the department.