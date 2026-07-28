The General Services Administration (GSA) announced a new OneGov agreement on July 28 with CORAS, a provider of secure agentic AI, offering federal agencies up to an 80% discount on agentic AI capabilities.

GSA said the agreement will help agencies automate manual work, allowing federal employees to speed mission decisions.

“This partnership with CORAS expands the range of AI-enabled capabilities available to agencies as they evaluate solutions that support mission and operational requirements,” acting Federal Acquisition Service Commissioner Laura Stanton said in a press release.

“Through OneGov, GSA is providing agencies access to commercial technologies through standardized acquisition pathways and innovative pricing structures,” Stanton said.

Under the deal, eligible customers can access discounted pricing for GARY, the company’s agentic AI platform. By directing a digital workforce of specialized agents, Gary can turn a plain language request into decision-ready work products with a human in the loop at every step.

“Additionally, the platform’s ‘App Factory’ allows agencies to build mission-specific applications in a matter of days without any custom development, far surpassing the current six-to-twelve-month timeline for traditional app development,” GSA said.

The offer includes two primary product families:

GARY Insight, offered at an 80% discount. This includes agentic reporting, advanced analytics, dashboard generation, and access to the CORAS agent catalog.

GARY Execute, offered at a 40% discount. This includes agentic workflows, orchestration, enterprise decision-support capabilities, and AI configuration support.

This pricing is available until Sept. 30, 2027, through GSA’s Multiple Award Schedule under the OneGov Strategy.

“CORAS is pleased to participate in the OneGov initiative and support agencies evaluating AI-enabled approaches to operational workflows and decision-support activities,” said Dan Naselius, president and chief technology officer of CORAS.

“Gary runs a governed digital workforce that takes the manual analysis, reporting, and paperwork off people’s desks and executes it under human-authored rules, with a person approving every result and a full audit trail behind it,” Naselius added.

GSA unveiled its OneGov initiative in April 2025, aiming to streamline federal IT acquisitions through standardized terms and pricing.

The CORAS agreement adds to OneGov deals already reached with Oracle, Google, Adobe, Salesforce, DocuSign, OpenAI, Microsoft, ServiceNow, Meta, xAI, and Palo Alto Networks, among others.

The OneGov initiative saved American taxpayers $1.1 billion in its first year, and GSA estimates that it will save taxpayers $1.5 billion by year’s end.