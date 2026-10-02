General Dynamics announced on Oct. 2 that Paul Nedzbala, senior vice president and chief business officer at General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), has been appointed acting president of GDIT.

The company said that Amy Gilliland, who joined General Dynamics in 2005 and has served as the president of GDIT since 2017, is no longer with the company.

“Paul is a proven leader who bring decades of experience in federal IT services,” said Phebe Novakovic, chairman and chief executive officer. “We are grateful for his willingness to serve in an interim capacity until a new GDIT president is named.”

“We thank Amy for her contributions to our company and wish her all the best in her future endeavors,” said Novakovic.

GDIT is a business unit of General Dynamics. Speaking to reporters in December 2025 at the opening of the Mission Emerge Center in Springfield, Va., Gilliland said General Dynamics has invested $12 billion in “facilities, R&D, and technology” over the last 10 years. In 2025 alone, she said GDIT has doubled its investment in technology.

“We are committed, through our investments, to bring the best in technology as quickly as possible forward,” Gilliland told reporters. “So, it’s really an exciting time … and I’m so proud of what this team is doing.”