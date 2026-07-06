The Department of Defense (DOD) plans to spend more than $2.4 trillion on its most expensive weapon systems, but many of those programs continue to take longer to deliver capabilities and rely on immature technologies, according to a new Government Accountability Office (GAO) report released July 2.

In its annual assessment of DOD weapons programs, GAO found persistent schedule delays across major defense acquisition programs, shortcomings in the department’s rapid acquisition pathways, and workforce challenges that continue to slow capability delivery despite years of acquisition reform.

According to GAO, several of the costliest major defense acquisition programs are delaying interim events and milestones. The overall average time to deliver a capability increased to more than 12 years, and several programs have either delayed key milestones or have not established new delivery dates, raising questions about the realism of current schedules.

GAO also found that DOD has expanded its use of the middle tier of acquisition rapid prototyping and fielding pathways, which are intended to deliver capabilities within five years, but many programs entered the pathway with immature technologies.

Among the eight programs currently on the pathway that GAO examined in detail, technologies for seven remain immature and require additional development. Since 2018, nine programs that entered the pathway with multiple immature technologies have made limited progress maturing those technologies, potentially delaying delivery of fieldable capabilities.

GAO also found that middle tier acquisition programs it reviewed are ending without delivering a fieldable capability.

DOD plans to invest at least $49 billion across 23 of its most expensive middle tier acquisition programs, according to the report.

The federal watchdog said DOD policy does not clearly require programs entering the middle tier acquisition pathway to begin with mature technologies or require immature technologies to be developed separately.

GAO recommended that DOD revise acquisition policies for programs using rapid delivery pathways, including the middle tier acquisition process, to require mature technologies at program start or require immature technologies to be developed separately.

DOD concurred with the recommendation.

Staffing shortage at DOD

GAO also found that DOD’s acquisition workforce continues to affect programs. Forty of the 48 programs GAO assessed reported workforce issues, including staff reductions or difficulties hiring and retaining employees, according to the report.

Specifically, 37 programs reported reductions in military, civilian, or contractor staffing, while 33 reported hiring and retention challenges. Programs attributed some workforce reductions to DOD’s Deferred Resignation Program (DRP).

From January through June 2025, more than 48,000 DOD employees, representing 6.3% of the department’s workforce, were approved for the DRP.

Although the long-term effects remain unclear, GAO said some programs reported higher workloads and loss of institutional knowledge because of staffing shortages.

Under the Trump administration, DOD has been rebranded as the Department of War.