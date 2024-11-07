Bob De Luca, a former top tech official at the General Services Administration (GSA), has been named chief information officer (CIO) at the U.S. Railroad Retirement Board (RRB).

De Luca, a previous acting director and deputy commissioner of GSA’s Technology Transformation Services group, began serving as the head of the RRB’s Bureau of Information Services on Nov. 3. In his new role, he will oversee 100 employees and contractors while planning, directing, and coordinating the agency’s technology program, according to a press release announcing the position.

De Luca also will be responsible for overseeing a “comprehensive effort to modernize and re-engineer the agency’s business processes” in addition to “related computer and network resources,” RRB said. The modernization efforts will support the $14 billion in annual benefit payments for rail workers and their families, established under the 1934 Railroad Retirement Act and the 1938 Railroad Unemployment Insurance Act.

In addition to his role as CIO, De Luca will also serve on the RRB’s Executive Committee and help ensure the agency’s day-to-day operations, and make recommendations on policy issues.

Most recently before joining RRB, De Luca served as the deputy CIO and chief technology officer for the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, an independent agency which insures deposits, supervises banks, and resolves failures to maintain U.S. financial stability.

Before GSA, De Luca was the CIO for the Overseas Private Investment Corporation.

De Luca also works with the U.S. Cyber National Mission Force while serving as a lieutenant colonel in the 175 Cyberspace Operations Squadron in the Maryland Air National Guard.

He received a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering from the Military Academy at West Point, and a Master of Business Administration from Drexel University.