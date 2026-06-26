The Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) on June 25 finalized its Consolidated Rules for 2026, giving agencies, cloud service providers, independent assessors, and advisors a single public reference for program requirements, timelines, definitions, and implementation guidance.

The rules consolidate requirements covering stakeholder responsibilities, certification pathways, collaborative continuous monitoring, vulnerability detection and response, incident communications, emergency changes, and ongoing reporting.

The release is the latest milestone in FedRAMP’s broader 20x modernization initiative, the General Services Administration-led effort to replace documentation-heavy reviews with reusable, measurable security evidence and greater automation.

“The Consolidated Rules for 2026 are the foundation for that shift,” according to an agency blog. “They bring the requirements for FedRAMP 20x into one stable ruleset and establish the expectation FedRAMP will use to review submissions going forward.”

First announced earlier this year, the rules reflect changes FedRAMP has introduced since launching the 20x initiative in March 2025 and incorporate feedback from pilot participants, public requests for comment, discussion forums, and stakeholder outreach.

FedRAMP said the rules are intended to remain stable through the end of 2028, giving agencies and providers consistent expectations while the program continues refining the 20x model.

FedRAMP also outlined key implementation timelines for the Consolidated Rules for 2026:

July 6: Marketplace listings open for any cloud service providers that want to enter the initial implementation stage

Aug. 3: FedRAMP 20x Class A pipeline opens

Aug. 31: FedRAMP 20x Class B and Class C pipelines open

Jan. 1, 2027: The Consolidated Rules for 2026 becomes mandatory for all stakeholders and current Rev5 Certifications must adopt the new rules by this date

June 11, 2027: End of new Rev. 5 submissions

Rev. 5 will remain available during the transition for providers already pursuing the legacy certification process, but FedRAMP said the consolidated rules establish clear deadlines for winding down new Rev. 5 certifications.

“That means Rev5 providers should not wait to understand the new rules,” the blog reads. “The Consolidated Rules for 2026 are now the central reference point for how FedRAMP will evaluate certification submissions and manage ongoing requirements.”