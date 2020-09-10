FCC Chairman Announces Staffing Changes for FCC’s Data Team

Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Ajit Pai announced multiple staffing changes to the FCC’s data team. Steve Rosenberg will serve as permanent chief data and analytics officer for the agency. Rosenberg will be tasked with overseeing the implementation of the Foundations for Evidence-Based Policymaking Act and continuing his work on the implementation of the Broadband DATA Act. Anne Levine will now serve as deputy chief data officer. The FCC said she will continue her work with the agency’s Evidence Act and Federal Data Strategy efforts. Finally, Chelsea Fallon will serve as chief of the data division. In her new role, Fallon will continue her work on the Digital Opportunity Data Collection and other commission data collections. In their new roles, all three will be based within the Office of Economics and Analytics. In a statement, the FCC said these changes will “aid the Commission’s work in bridging the digital divide and improve the quality and reliability of the data on which the Commission bases its actions.”