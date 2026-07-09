The Defense Department’s (DOD) drone task force released a new handbook to help federal agencies, industry partners, and academic institutions protect themselves against threats posed by small drones.

Under the Trump administration, the DOD adopted the War Department as a secondary title following a presidential executive order.

The handbook, titled “Small Drones, Big Problems: A First Principles Approach to Countering-UAS,” establishes a common vocabulary for countering unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), and incorporates information about the technology, including lessons learned from operations in the Middle East and on battlefields in Europe.

The guide explains how adversaries can use drones, outlines the key components of a layered drone defense, and examines the factors that enable successful counter-UAS operations.

“It is crucial to build a common foundation for counter-drone efforts as we work with the entire government and interagency partners to respond to this growing threat,” Army Maj. Joe Amoroso, deputy chief of strategic initiatives for Joint Interagency Task Force 401 (JIATF 401), said in a statement. “This guide shares vital first principles and direct feedback from warfighters employing [counter]-UAS systems so the entire community has the means, methods and concepts for countering the defining threat of our time.”

The handbook emphasizes that a layered approach, using a variety of tools, is the most effective defense against illicit drones. It also underscores the importance of training that equips warfighters with the knowledge and authority they need to respond to drone threats in real time.

Army Brig. Gen. Matt Ross, JIATF director, said the handbook is intended to help organizations prepare for an evolving security challenge through collaboration and layered defenses.

“While there is no silver bullet to protect against drones, the threat can be mitigated if we are proactive, work with partners across the government and build a layered defense,” Ross said. “We have faced novel challenges before, and we should not be intimidated by this one. We should lean in and take every possible step to prepare ourselves to dominate on the modern battlefield.”