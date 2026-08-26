Have you ever looked up while passing a federal building? Those rooftops may be doing more than you think. The General Services Administration (GSA) uses that often overlooked space to support everyday communications and generate millions in annual revenue.

A little-known “antenna outleasing” program run by GSA means the agency can lease underutilized rooftop space on federal buildings to the private sector. Today, GSA estimates that commercial cellular sites across approximately 70 GSA buildings will generate roughly $4.11 million in revenue in fiscal year 2026. GSA has a portfolio of 1,550 buildings nationwide.

“With only a small percentage of GSA’s owned portfolio currently participating, the program has significant potential to expand service, close coverage gaps, and increase returns to the federal government,” GSA said in an Aug. 26 blog post.

GSA said leasing underutilized rooftop space turns those areas into part of the “invisible infrastructure” supporting commercial wireless service, emergency communications, and public safety.

“GSA buildings are highly secure and strategically located, making them well-positioned to support critical communications infrastructure,” GSA said. “Antenna sites can provide commercial cell service to the public while also supporting dedicated channels and capacity for first responders and other emergency response partners.”

GSA said the income from the program helps the agency repair and rehabilitate historic federal properties. For example, GSA said it recently restored the acoustic stone, gilding, and original finishes at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, D.C.

The agency said it plans to continue to modernize the program to make the leasing process simpler, faster, and more predictable for industry partners.

“By streamlining agreements and improving coordination, GSA is positioning its buildings as preferred locations for critical wireless infrastructure,” GSA said.

GSA’s website currently lists 12 properties available for outleasing. Telecommunications companies that are interested in learning more can do so on the agency’s website.