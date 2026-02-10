Rep. April McClain Delaney, D-Md., said she hopes to introduce new legislation within a month focused on standards for quantum technology and the development of a federal artificial intelligence (AI) regulatory framework.

“I’m putting out a bill in about a month,” she said during the State of the Net 2026 Conference on Feb. 9. She acknowledged the political hurdles facing her effort, but said legislative work is continuing.

Delaney said the legislation would help improve coordination and investment across agencies.

“We should have some standards. I do think that there should be some coordination, and I do think that we should have greater collaboration, including with the National Science Foundation,” she said.

Her comments came as lawmakers from both parties continue to debate how Congress should approach federal oversight of emerging technologies.

Delaney referenced recent remarks by Rep. Jay Obernolte, R-Calif., who is seeking bipartisan support for a federal AI regulatory framework. Obernolte’s proposal would use sector-by-sector oversight, codify the Center for AI Standards and Innovation within the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), and preserve states’ authority to legislate without encroaching on federal interstate commerce powers.

Delaney said she supports Obernolte’s proposal and agrees that the NIST should play a central role in developing standards, citing its technical expertise.

However, she cautioned against confining that work solely to NIST, arguing that broader coordination is needed.

“I think NIST is the right place to do much of that framework because it has deep expertise in quantum and many aspects of AI,” she said. “But I hesitate to limit it only to NIST, because other stakeholders, including universities and private companies, also need to be involved.”

Delaney calls for broader tech policy

Beyond quantum and AI standards, Delaney emphasized the need for comprehensive federal legislation addressing data privacy, algorithms, cybersecurity, and online safety.

She criticized the current patchwork of state laws as inadequate.

“I think we almost have to have a new deal on infrastructure, AI, data, and platform accountability that comes together, because what we have now does not meet the moment,” she said.

Delaney pointed to the last time Congress enacted a comprehensive overhaul of communications policy, with the Communications Act of 1934. The act consolidated fragmented regulations and created the Federal Communications Commission.

She said a similar examination is needed today to assess how modern technologies affect competition, surveillance, commerce, and public trust.