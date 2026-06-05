Speaking June 4 at the TechNet Cyber conference in Baltimore, defense leaders said cyber has become a foundational element of military operations, shaping everything from force design to infrastructure defense.

Air Force embeds cyber into force design and AI development

Wanda Jones-Heath, principal cyber advisor for the Department of the Air Force, said the service is integrating cyber considerations into planning from the outset.

“We are thinking about cyber, not as an add-on … but being more intentional and deliberate in talking about cyber capabilities before the planning starts,” Jones-Heath said.

She said the Air Force is incorporating cyber into training programs and operational ranges instead of maintaining cyber ranges as a separate community asset.

Jones-Heath also emphasized the importance of securing artificial intelligence (AI) systems as the Air Force expands its use of AI.

“If we don’t, the adversary will continue to have the advantage … and [we must] think about how cybersecurity has to be part of any decision we make when it comes to AI deployment,” she said.

Army expands cyber role in combat operations and infrastructure defense

Brandon Pugh, principal cyber advisor for the Department of the Army, said the service increasingly views cyber as a core warfighting capability alongside traditional military domain.

Pugh also highlighted the Army’s growing focus on defense critical infrastructure (DCI), describing water, power, gas, and operational technology systems on military installations as operational dependencies rather than routine garrison concerns.

With 288 camps, posts, and stations worldwide, disruptions to critical infrastructure pose direct risks to readiness and force projection, he said.

That danger was the focus of the Army’s recent DCI Summit at Fort Bragg last month.

“We brought together interagency leaders … along with industry leadership, as well as Army leadership, all around DCI,” Pugh said.

Officials used the summit to develop plans for a DCI playbook aimed at improving collaboration, removing regulatory and contractual barriers, and strengthening partnerships among government and industry stakeholders.

According to Pugh, officials at the summit also launched a pilot program focused on 14 Army installations to bolster base crisis response and protect vital infrastructure against persistent, growing national security threats.

Coast Guard ties cyber and AI to future operations

Rear Adm. Amy Grable, assistant commandant for capability and assistant commandant of the Futures Development and Integration Directorate, said the Coast Guard is weaving cyber into its military and regulatory missions.

Grable said the Coast Guard established the directorate in September 2025 to better connect long-term strategy, acquisition planning, and operational requirements.

“It’s our version of a futures command … [to] connect strategy to budget in a structured, methodical way,” Grable said. “We are looking at how do we integrate cyber into how we’re going to solve all these key operational problems.”

The directorate examines emerging operating environments, including cyber threats, gray-zone competition, space, and the polar regions. It is also tasked with identifying unresolved operational challenges and shaping future acquisitions and cyber integration efforts.