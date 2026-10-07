Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., ranking member of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, on Oct. 7 unveiled a six-part governance framework for frontier artificial intelligence (AI) aimed at strengthening federal oversight of advanced AI systems.

“To manage risks from advanced AI systems we need clear safety standards, continuous testing, and reporting of serious failures,” Cantwell said in a press release.

“America can lead the world in AI by building systems that are not only more capable, but safer and more secure,” she added.

The framework focuses on six areas:

Federal safety standards

Continuous testing and independent auditing

Transparency and accountability

Public-private partnerships

Protections for children and workers and human oversight of consequential AI

S.-led international cooperation on AI safety and security

Under the proposal, the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) would develop risk-based standards for AI systems capable of causing catastrophic harm. Those risks include AI-enabled cyberattacks, chemical and biological threats, loss of human control, and autonomous agents escaping secure testing environments.

The framework calls for continuous testing by government and independent experts, along with independent audits to verify that developers meet federal safeguards before releasing covered models.

Developers would be required to provide qualified testers and auditors with access needed to assess risks and investigate serious incidents. They would also have to disclose material safety and security risks and report incidents involving dangerous cyber capabilities, failures of critical safeguards, or loss of control over autonomous agents.

Cantwell is also calling for public-private partnerships to develop defensive AI tools that detect malicious activity, patch vulnerabilities, and protect critical infrastructure.

The framework also calls for human oversight in areas including employment, health care, and credit, along with a process for people to challenge AI-influenced decisions.

Internationally, Cantwell wants the United States to work with allies on common AI safety standards and information-sharing mechanisms. She also proposed “a secure channel with China like the Soviet era red phone for rapid communication when a significant AI incident or system-control failure could threaten either country or international security.”

Congress has struggled to reach agreement on broader AI regulation. Senators left Washington for the pre-election recess without advancing a comprehensive AI package, despite bipartisan efforts this year to advance legislation, hold hearings, and develop a federal governance framework.

Cantwell chaired the Commerce Committee from 2021 to 2025 and now serves as its top Democrat. If Democrats regain control of the Senate in the November midterm elections, Cantwell could return as chair.