Federal agencies are under pressure to modernize services quickly and meaningfully. However, when IT leads the charge without a clear understanding of mission goals, the result can be misaligned technology that misses the mark.

MeriTalk recently sat down with Ron Leidner, vice president, client engagement at Maximus, to discuss how a collaborative, mission-first framework that emphasizes user needs, outcome-based planning, and agile delivery helps agencies modernize smarter, faster, and with lasting impact.

MeriTalk: Modernization efforts sometimes start with “What tech can we buy?” instead of “What mission problem are we solving?” What is your advice for agency leaders who want to flip that script and anchor technology decisions in clearly defined mission objectives from day one?

Leidner: A big part of the issue is that people see the problem as IT-driven, so the instinct is to jump to a tech solution. But when you do that without clearly defining the business value or outcome you want, you end up with tools that do not help. We advise agencies to establish a collaborative product delivery coalition. To create a high-performing, cross-functional team aligned around strategic goals and the critical mission problems that must be solved. And to recognize that IT is a key player, but in a support role. The business side leads, and the product owner is responsible for making sure the business needs are translated clearly and consistently. That person must have the authority and accountability to drive change from day one through to deployment.

MeriTalk: What techniques or frameworks can program leaders apply to turn broad goals, such as shortening case-processing times or lowering citizen call volume, into concrete, measurable outcomes that steer the entire modernization effort?

Leidner: We work with agencies to resist the urge to jump straight to metrics, and to first decompose the goal and understand what’s driving it. Take call volume, for example. We look at the data to identify what are the five biggest call drivers? Which ones are most urgent? Then work with our customer to build a plan to address those incrementally. If a customer wants to maintain an 85% level of service, solving those top five issues through automation or artificial intelligence (AI) can get you there. We partner with agencies to stress the importance of thoughtful measurement and prioritization, not just picking key performance indicators from a standard list.

MeriTalk: Could you walk us through a Maximus project with a federal financial agency and show us how the agency worked together to pilot, iterate, and scale that effort?

Leidner: One project that stands out as a strong example of mission-driven modernization involved an agency managing two outdated legacy systems. Staff were forced to “swivel” between applications and manually enter data from paper records. Their goal was to automate key processes to improve efficiency and accuracy. We launched the initiative in October 2023, with a structured framework of blueprint, develop, test, deploy. The first priority was securing a six-month commitment from the right subject matter experts. Next, we worked to gain the support of the IT organization to work outside the typical waterfall development process. During a 10-week blueprinting phase, our team collaborated daily with the subject matter experts and Salesforce to co-create the solution. In parallel, we partnered with IT and Salesforce to support the process of gaining authority to operate in six months. By the end of the blueprinting phase, we had developed a working minimum viable product, which was tested by product owners in a development environment, along with a clear plan for incremental deployments over the next two years.

Just six months later, we deployed the first major release into production, setting a new speed benchmark for Salesforce. The initial launch demonstrated the solution’s impact immediately: Case preparation and ingestion times dropped from 10 days to under two hours. The first release saved 620,000 procedural hours, enabling staff to focus on their highest-value work and address case backlog. By February 2025, the solution had been successfully rolled out to all 50 offices nationwide, dramatically accelerating service delivery.

MeriTalk: That project is a good example of user-centric design. We know that shadow IT and workarounds crop up when tools don’t match real-world workflows. Can you talk a little bit more about how Maximus co-creates solutions with end users, especially frontline staff, to ensure adoption and avoid those unofficial detours?

Leidner: We avoid that trap by making the work transparent from the start. During the blueprinting phase, product owners involve the right end users to share their workflows and goals. We challenge them to rethink outdated processes and to identify opportunities to simplify and streamline. Then, during biweekly sprint reviews, users see the evolving solution. This allows small issues, like a pick list being out of order, to be caught and adjusted before deployment. Shadow IT typically occurs when users are left out of the process. We work to keep them engaged, educated, and empowered throughout.

MeriTalk: AI can improve efficiency and bring new insights, but it can also add complexity. What criteria can agencies apply to decide when and when not to introduce AI or robotic process automation in citizen-service workflows?

Leidner: It’s important not to chase the ‘bright and shiny.’ Proving that AI or automation works on a specific task is meaningless if that task doesn’t move the mission forward. The business need must guide the AI decision. We start by examining the workflow. For example, we might hear during blueprinting, “We’ve struggled for years to search across decades of case law.” That’s a perfect AI use case. There is defined data, clear value, and measurable outcomes. If a solution improves a critical workflow or mission outcome, great. If not, it only adds unnecessary complexity.

MeriTalk: Sustained transformation hinges on people, not just platforms. How can agencies weave together communications, process change, and training and development so that changes stick long after the consultants roll off?

Leidner: Change management must start on day one. In traditional waterfall development, it often happens at the end of the process. We take a different approach and embed communications and training into every stage of blueprinting and development. That begins with understanding your users, their comfort level with change, the training they need, and how to best communicate upcoming changes. Our goal is that on launch day, users know what’s coming, they’re trained, and they’re ready. That takes time, but it’s essential for lasting adoption.

MeriTalk: For agency leaders under pressure to deliver tangible improvements in months, rather than years, what early moves, or quick wins have you found most effective to build momentum, secure stakeholder buy-in, and set the stage for longer-term modernization?

Leidner: First, make sure your funding is secure for the full journey. Second, build a truly collaborative team from the start, one the includes committed business product owners and positions IT in a support role. Third, avoid ‘Big Bang’ deployments. Define your blueprint upfront and lay out clear, incremental steps that show velocity and value. That’s exactly what we accomplished in the project I referenced: Chicago in month six, other cities in months eight and 10, and so on. Every agency is different, but the framework is consistent: Blueprint, develop, test, and deploy. With that structure, you can deliver early wins that build confidence and create momentum for sustained transformation.