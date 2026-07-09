A bipartisan group of lawmakers has introduced legislation aimed at expanding skills-based hiring across the federal government by reducing unnecessary bachelor’s degree requirements for many federal positions.

The Federal Jobs for STARs Act, introduced by Reps. Janelle Bynum, D-Ore., Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., Ryan Mackenzie, R-Pa., and John McGuire, R-Va., would direct federal agencies to place greater emphasis on applicants’ skills and experience rather than requiring four-year college degrees for jobs where they are not essential.

“Hiring practices that require traditional educational experience leave talent and opportunity on the table for employers and employees,” said Bynum in a statement. “Skilled workers can come from military service, technical education, apprenticeships, or certification programs – not just four-year degree programs.”

The measure reflects a renewed congressional push to broaden access to federal employment by recognizing alternative pathways to workforce readiness. The legislation would preserve bachelor’s degree requirements for positions where they are considered necessary while easing those requirements for many other federal jobs.

“For millions of Americans, that unnecessary barrier has become a ‘paper ceiling’ separating them from federal jobs they are fully qualified to perform. The federal government should lead by example by evaluating applicants based on whether they have the skills and experience to do the job – not simply whether they have a four-year degree,” said Krishnamoorthi.

Under the bill, the Office of Personnel Management would also establish skills-based qualifications that account for experience gained through military service, apprenticeships, community college, career and technical education, career training, on-the-job training, and other nontraditional routes.

The bill would also require a government-wide study examining additional training, education, and career development opportunities for employees hired through the STARs pathway – workers who are Skilled Through Alternative Routes (STARs).

If enacted, the legislation would also create a dedicated hiring pathway on USAJobs for STARs, making it easier for applicants without bachelor’s degrees to identify eligible federal positions.