Reps. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., and Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., introduced bipartisan legislation on July 6 that would expand the Export-Import Bank of the United States’ (EXIM) authority to support a broader range of quantum technologies.

In a press release, the lawmakers said the Advancing American Quantum Leadership Act of 2026 would help strengthen U.S. competitiveness with China in a critical emerging technology sector.

Specifically, the bill broadens the current definition of “quantum computing” under EXIM’s China and Transformational Exports Program (CTEP) to “quantum information science and technology.”

The change would allow EXIM to finance the full quantum ecosystem, including quantum computing, quantum sensing, and quantum communications, as well as enabling technologies.

EXIM is the United States’ export credit agency. CTEP, under EXIM, has a mandate to help U.S. exporters facing competition from the People’s Republic of China.

“When it comes to emerging technologies like quantum, the United States must lead, not follow,” Lawler said. “This legislation would allow for the Export-Import Bank’s ability to support the full quantum ecosystem, helping American companies compete globally, expand exports, and maintain our technological edge over adversaries like China.”

Gottheimer added, “China is gunning for quantum dominance, and we’re not about to roll over and let them win. This bill is simple: we back our companies and make sure the future of this technology is made in America. This is about who controls the next century of innovation – and America needs to be at the front of the pack.”

Companion legislation was introduced in the Senate by Sens. Andy Kim, D-N.J., and Mike Rounds, R-S.D., in June.

The legislation follows a June 22 executive order from President Trump directing federal agencies to accelerate U.S. leadership in quantum information science and technology.