Federal agencies are entering a new phase of artificial intelligence (AI), as the White House’s “Promoting Advanced Artificial Intelligence Innovation and Security” executive order directs agencies to accelerate the adoption of advanced AI tools while strengthening the cyber defenses of federal and critical information systems.

For many agencies, one of the most immediate challenges is the rise of AI agents. These autonomous systems are quickly becoming a significant class of non-human identity, connecting across applications, application programming interfaces (APIs), databases, and enterprise workflows. Unlike traditional users, AI agents can operate at machine speed, execute tasks across systems, and interact with sensitive data with limited human intervention.

On July 29, Okta will host a 30-minute webinar, “Meet the New AI Executive Order With Identity-First Agent Governance,” to examine how agencies can address this challenge by applying modern identity governance to autonomous agents.

Traditional identity programs focused on verifying users. In the agentic era, agencies must also determine what an AI agent is authorized to do on a user’s behalf, whose authority it is exercising, and how its actions are continuously authorized, monitored, and governed. Because AI agents can access data, make decisions, and execute tasks across multiple systems with limited human intervention, organizations need controls that govern not only access, but also what those agents are permitted to do once they are operating.

As federal agencies prepare for future implementation guidance and potential Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) requirements, identity-first governance will play an important role in helping agencies secure AI tools, including agents, without duplicating security workflows.

The July 29 briefing with Okta will cover how agencies can protect sensitive government databases, prepare for upcoming directives, enforce strong identity controls, and govern autonomous agents within existing identity infrastructure.

Learn more and register.