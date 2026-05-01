Hung Cao, acting secretary for the Department of the Navy, warned Monday that unmanned aerial systems (UAS) have become the modern battlefield’s equivalent of improvised explosive devices (IEDs). He urged defense contractors to accelerate the development and delivery of UAS and counter-UAS technologies.

“We need to bring the fight to the enemy with our own drones and be able to master the ability to counter these drones [with] everything we need in order to make the Marine unit on the ground safe,” Cao said during the Modern Day Marine conference.

The remarks were Cao’s first major public appearance since his appointment last week, following the abrupt departure of former Navy Secretary John Phelan.

Drawing on his combat experience in the Middle East in the early 2000s, when roadside bombs were among the deadliest hazards faced by American troops, Cao said today’s fight has shifted dramatically with the rapid proliferation of drones.

“I’ve taken care of the IEDs on the battleground, as an [explosive ordnance disposal] technician. And this is their IED. It’s flying, it’s doing all sorts of stuff. It can drop chemical, biological weapons if they want it to. And this is what our next-generation fight is going to be,” Cao said.

He called for a layered approach to counter-UAS capabilities, including radio frequency tools, optical scanning, and radar systems to protect forces on the ground.

“That’s why I’m here today – to tell industry we need to move forward. The time is now. This is the time for us to do generational changes for our military,” he said.

The U.S Navy is currently working to integrate unmanned systems alongside traditional manned platforms as part of a border effort dubbed “the hedge strategy.” Central to that plan are “tailored forces” and “tailored offsets,” flexible combinations of autonomous systems, ships, and logistics networks designed to address high-risk, low-probability scenarios.

The strategy is intended to expand the Navy’s ability to respond to unpredictable crises without locking the service into rigid force structures.

In addition to operational changes, Cao called for increased competition within the defense industrial base. He encouraged new entrants to bring innovation and manufacturing capacity to key areas such as munitions, unmanned systems, and artificial intelligence (AI).

“We need AI to get faster, better, smarter – whether it’s in ship repair, or ship maintenance, or just help us make that decision,” he said. “You only have a few seconds, especially when you’re talking about drones and cruise missiles coming in at the same time.”

Cao said the Navy is already moving to modernize its acquisition approach, with a focus to build a hybrid “Golden Fleet” that combines crewed ships with AI-enabled and robotic platforms.

“The Golden Fleet is not just about ships – it’s the whole concept of reforming acquisitions,” Cao said.

He urged industry leaders to help deliver a “high-low mix” of capabilities, including frigates, destroyers, larger surface combatants, unmanned systems, next-generation aircraft, and other maritime assets to meet the demands of modern warfare.