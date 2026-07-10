Accenture Federal Services won a potential five-year task order worth up to $821 million to provide core integration support for the Defense Department’s (DOD) Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office (CDAO)-managed War Data Platform, according to several procurement databases.

The award supports the Pentagon’s effort to expand the War Data Platform after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ordered the restructuring of the department’s Advana enterprise data environment earlier this year.

According to USAspending.gov and other online market intelligence platforms, the DOD is listed as the funding agency and the task order was awarded through the General Services Administration’s (GSA) Alliant 2 contract vehicle.

In a Jan. 9 memorandum, Hegseth directed the Pentagon to split Advana into separate financial and warfighting data environments. The move established the War Data Platform to support warfighting and intelligence missions across the DOD.

“This transformation of Advana into a modernized War Data Platform will enable us to execute with the pace and agility required, capitalizing on the strong data foundation Advana has built,” Hegseth wrote in the memo.

Advana, short for Advancing and Analytic, serves as the DOD’s enterprise data and analytics environment. Launched in 2021, the platform integrates information from more than 400 business systems across the department, providing analytics tools and data to support data-driven decision-making.

As the platform expanded, however, its growing number of applications and data environments created what Hegseth described as a complex technical architecture requiring rationalization.

The platform’s future came into question last year after the DOD canceled the CDAO’s effort to recompete the $15 billion Advancing Artificial Intelligence Multiple Award Contract.

The vehicle had been intended to expand the department’s core data infrastructure, modernize digital tools, and broaden the pool of vendors supporting Advana.

Despite the cancellation, defense officials said Advana would continue to mature both technically and programmatically.

Under Hegseth’s directive, the under secretary of defense for research and engineering and the CDAO were instructed to reorganize Advana into three program components.

The first establishes a War Data Platform program team responsible for expanding a core data integration layer to provide standardized data access and enable rapid development of AI applications across the department. The Accenture Federal Services task order will support this War Data Platform component by providing core integration services.

The second creates Advana for Financial Management, which will support audit remediation efforts led by the under secretary of defense (comptroller). The third component establishes the War Data Platform Application Services team, which will rationalize non-audit-related Advana applications, support migrations to the new platform, and enable self-service integration of new AI tools.

DOD referred MeriTalk to GSA for additional details about the award. GSA did not respond to inquires.

Under the Trump administration, the DOD adopted the War Department as a secondary title following a presidential executive order.