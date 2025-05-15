MeriTalk
Latest News
- The Federal government’s latest stab at modernizing Federal worker and contractor vetting has improved screening processes but left many agencies unable to fully comply with updated policies due to incompatible IT systems, a new watchdog report finds.
- Arrington: ‘Lower Three’ GHz Spectrum Critical for Golden Dome
- GSA, Adobe Set 70% Discount on Paperless Government Tools
- FAA Eyes Emergency Funding to Support Air Traffic Control Modernization
- Lawmaker Demands Better Warfighter Data Transfer Between DoD, VA
- Marine Corps Releases AI Implementation Plan
- Bipartisan Senate Bill Looks to Improve AI Testing
People
- The Small Business Administration (SBA) has tapped Hartley Caldwell as what appears to be its third chief information officer (CIO) since the start of the Trump administration in January.
- White House Nominates Kirsten Davies for Pentagon CIO
- USPTO CAIO, Emerging Tech Director Stepping Down
- DoD Cyber Nominee Pledges to Strengthen Workforce, Offensive Operations
- DoE Moves Chief of Staff Alex Fitzsimmons to Top Cyber Post
Progress
- Tyto Athene, a Reston, Va.-based Federal systems integrator, said today it completed the acquisition of stackArmor, Inc., which provides compliance acceleration solutions across a wide range of Federal government policy requirements.
- Noem Declares CISA ‘Back on Mission’ Amid Bipartisan Budget Cut Concerns
- OPM Awards HR Deal to Workday, Citing Infrastructure ‘Breakdown’
- Air Force CIO: Budget Pressures Require ‘Teaming’ Approach by Industry
- Trump Plans to Rescind Biden-Era Rule on AI Chip Curbs
Policy
- A bipartisan pair of senators have introduced legislation that would provide Federal funding to bolster community water systems against cyber threats and extend an existing program to boost resilience of water systems.
- Expiring SBIR/STTR Programs Get Lifelines From Congress
- Rep. Obernolte: Quantum Research Funding Poised for 2025 Renewal
- DoD AI/Cloud Competition Bill Getting New Life in Senate
- Rep. Lee Sees New Push for DEFIANCE Act, AI Standards Work