The Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) component has appointed Casie Antalis to serve as the program director of its Joint Cyber Coordination Group, an agency spokesperson told MeriTalk.

Not to be confused with the Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative (JCDC), the Joint Cyber Coordination Group informs CISA and DHS leadership about cyber risks and sensitive intelligence.

Antalis steps into the role after serving as the principal deputy assistant secretary for counterterrorism, threat prevention, and law enforcement within DHS’s Office of Strategy, Policy, and Plans. She previously served in other roles at DHS, including as deputy assistant secretary for screening and vetting.

Before joining DHS, Antalis served as the chief of staff at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and before that, held a key national security position as the director for security screening and vetting on the White House’s National Security Council.