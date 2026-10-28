

What would it take to cut the wait for a business license in half? In this episode of MeriTalking, MeriTalk’s Caroline Boyd speaks with Clark County CIO Bob Leek, Durham Mayor Leonardo Williams, and Dell Technologies mission executive Matt Fraser, and NVIDIA senior business manager for state and local government Michael Sherwood about about connecting AI investments to better public services. They explore how communities can share data responsibly, address energy and infrastructure demands, and prepare employees to use AI, while giving residents a voice in the process.