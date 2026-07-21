The Department of Energy’s (DOE) National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) has selected Amentum to enter negotiations for a phased lease to develop a large-scale artificial intelligence (AI) data center and dedicated on-site energy generation at the Savannah River Site in South Carolina.

The proposed project would include a 1-gigawatt AI data center supported by approximately 2-gigawatts of on-site energy generation, beginning with natural gas and transitioning to nuclear energy.

NNSA said the project is intended to support AI infrastructure development while providing dedicated power generation without increasing electricity costs for existing utility customers.

“This proposed partnership represents an opportunity to strengthen America’s leadership in artificial intelligence, expand reliable energy generation, and strengthen our national security,” NNSA Administrator Brandon Williams said in a July 20 press release.

“By working with the private sector, we can move faster, apply innovative technologies, and make productive use of federal land while maintaining our commitment to mission delivery,” Williams said.

Under the proposed partnership, NNSA and Amentum intend to:

Rapidly construct an AI data center with sufficient on-site power generation

Accelerate AI and energy infrastructure development

Use a public-private partnership model to advance new technologies

The selection follows a competitive request for proposals that NNSA issued in September 2025 for the AI project at the Savannah River Site, a DOE industrial complex.

The announcement builds on a broader Department of Energy initiative launched in April 2025, when the department identified 16 federal sites as potential locations for AI data centers and associated energy infrastructure. DOE later selected the Savannah River Site and three additional locations to move forward with private-sector development efforts.

NNSA emphasized that selecting Amentum for negotiations does not constitute a final lease award. Any agreement will depend on successful lease negotiations and completion of permitting requirements, safety and security reviews, and other required federal approvals.